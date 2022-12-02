Holidays: 20 years of 'Elf' | Santa visits frosty Alaska Inupiaq village | 15 ice skating rinks in DC area | Walmart donation from Chesapeake store to help others | Send in photos of decorations
Binghamton hosts Stonehill following Zegarowski’s 28-point game

The Associated Press

December 2, 2022, 2:42 AM

Stonehill Skyhawks (3-6) at Binghamton Bearcats (3-4)

Binghamton, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill faces the Binghamton Bearcats after Max Zegarowski scored 28 points in Stonehill’s 92-45 victory against the Eastern Nazarene Lions.

The Bearcats have gone 2-2 at home. Binghamton is 2- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 14.0 turnovers per game.

The Skyhawks are 1-4 on the road. Stonehill is fifth in the NEC with 21.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Andrew Sims averaging 3.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacob Falko is shooting 48.1% and averaging 14.9 points for the Bearcats. John McGriff is averaging 10.3 points for Binghamton.

Sims is averaging 17 points for the Skyhawks. Zegarowski is averaging 14 points for Stonehill.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

