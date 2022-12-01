Bethune-Cookman puts home win streak on the line against Chicago State

Chicago State Cougars (2-6) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (3-4) Daytona Beach, Florida; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bethune-Cookman -4.5;…

Chicago State Cougars (2-6) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (3-4)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bethune-Cookman -4.5; over/under is 136

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Wildcats play Chicago State.

The Wildcats are 2-0 in home games. Bethune-Cookman is fifth in the SWAC in team defense, giving up 72.3 points while holding opponents to 43.3% shooting.

The Cougars are 0-6 in road games. Chicago State allows 78.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 12.3 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zion Harmon is shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 12.9 points and 3.7 assists. Marcus Garrett is shooting 38.8% and averaging 11.6 points for Bethune-Cookman.

Wesley Cardet Jr. is averaging 15.4 points and 3.4 assists for the Cougars. Jahsean Corbett is averaging 12.6 points for Chicago State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.