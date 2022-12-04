Belmont visits Illinois State after Knight’s 20-point performance

Belmont Bruins (5-3, 1-0 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (2-6, 0-1 MVC) Normal, Illinois; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Belmont Bruins (5-3, 1-0 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (2-6, 0-1 MVC)

Normal, Illinois; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Illinois State -4.5; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State faces the Belmont Bruins after Seneca Knight scored 20 points in Illinois State’s 70-67 overtime loss to the Murray State Racers.

The Redbirds have gone 0-2 in home games. Illinois State allows 67.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.4 points per game.

The Bruins are 1-0 against MVC opponents. Belmont is 2-1 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kendall Lewis is shooting 44.8% and averaging 12.8 points for the Redbirds. Colton Sandage is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers for Illinois State.

Ben Sheppard is averaging 19.4 points, 4.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Bruins. Cade Tyson is averaging 14.3 points for Belmont.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.