College Basketball

Bellarmine secures 86-45 victory over Wabash

The Associated Press

December 6, 2022, 10:52 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Jaylen Fairman scored 16 points as Bellarmine beat Wabash 86-45 on Tuesday night.

Fairman shot 6 for 10, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc for the Knights (4-6). Ben Johnson scored 12 points and added five rebounds. Sam Devault was 4-of-4 shooting (3 for 3 from distance) to finish with 11 points.

Styles McCorkle led the way for the Little Giants (0-1) with 10 points. Wabash also got nine points from Ahmoni Jones. Sam Comer also put up seven points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

