Battle and Temple host VCU

VCU Rams (5-2) at Temple Owls (4-4) Philadelphia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Temple hosts the VCU Rams after…

VCU Rams (5-2) at Temple Owls (4-4)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Temple hosts the VCU Rams after Khalif Battle scored 22 points in Temple’s 67-51 victory over the La Salle Explorers.

The Owls are 2-2 on their home court. Temple scores 70.1 points and has outscored opponents by 1.8 points per game.

The Rams are 0-1 on the road. VCU has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Battle is scoring 19.1 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Owls. Damian Dunn is averaging 16.8 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 45.9% for Temple.

Adrian Baldwin Jr. averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, scoring 17.3 points while shooting 58.3% from beyond the arc. Brandon Johns Jr. is averaging 11.6 points and 6.4 rebounds for VCU.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.