Holidays: Racing Presidents make ‘Nutcracker’ appearance | Toymakers aim products at grown-ups | 4 festive cocktails | Plan if taking dog on holiday trip | Foods toxic to pets
Home » College Basketball » Bates scores 22 as…

Bates scores 22 as Butler beats Yale 71-61

The Associated Press

December 6, 2022, 9:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Manny Bates scored 22 points as Butler beat Yale 71-61 on Tuesday night.

Bates added seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (7-3). Jayden Taylor scored 14 points while shooting 3 for 6 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 7 of 7 from the free throw line, and added six rebounds and three steals. Simas Lukosius shot 5 for 8, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

The Bulldogs (8-2) were led in scoring by EJ Jarvis and Bez Mbeng, who finished with 14 points each. August Mahoney also had nine points.

Butler entered halftime up 37-28.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up