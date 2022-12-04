Ballo leads No. 4 Arizona against Cal after 22-point outing

California Golden Bears (0-8, 0-1 Pac-12) at Arizona Wildcats (6-1, 0-1 Pac-12) Tucson, Arizona; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

California Golden Bears (0-8, 0-1 Pac-12) at Arizona Wildcats (6-1, 0-1 Pac-12)

Tucson, Arizona; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Arizona -24.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Arizona takes on the California Golden Bears after Oumar Ballo scored 22 points in Arizona’s 81-66 loss to the Utah Utes.

The Wildcats have gone 3-0 in home games. Arizona is the top team in the Pac-12 averaging 45.1 points in the paint. Ballo leads the Wildcats with 14.9.

The Golden Bears are 0-1 in Pac-12 play. Cal allows 65.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.4 points per game.

The Wildcats and Golden Bears face off Sunday for the first time in Pac-12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Azuolas Tubelis is scoring 19.4 points per game and averaging 7.7 rebounds for the Wildcats. Ballo is averaging 19.4 points and 9.6 rebounds while shooting 77.9% for Arizona.

Devin Askew is scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Golden Bears. Lars Thiemann is averaging 12.3 points for Cal.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.