Balanc, Quinnipiac Bobcats take on the Niagara Purple Eagles

Niagara Purple Eagles (3-4, 0-1 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (7-1)

Hamden, Connecticut; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Quinnipiac -7.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Noah Thomasson and the Niagara Purple Eagles visit Matt Balanc and the Quinnipiac Bobcats in MAAC play.

The Bobcats are 2-0 on their home court. Quinnipiac averages 75.8 points while outscoring opponents by 8.8 points per game.

The Purple Eagles are 0-1 against MAAC opponents. Niagara is ninth in the MAAC scoring 65.0 points per game and is shooting 43.6%.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Balanc is shooting 44.7% and averaging 12.9 points for the Bobcats. Tyrese Williams is averaging 6.1 points for Quinnipiac.

Thomasson is averaging 15.6 points and 3.4 assists for the Purple Eagles. Aaron Gray is averaging 9.9 points and 5.9 rebounds for Niagara.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

