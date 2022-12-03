Holidays: ’12 days of Christmas’ gift inflation? | Holiday procrastinators are back | Holiday travel upended | TSA travel tips | Which grocery stores are open
Home » College Basketball » Ayers puts up 22,…

Ayers puts up 22, Bowling Green holds off Morgan State 86-76

The Associated Press

December 3, 2022, 5:22 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Leon Ayers III had 22 points in Bowling Green’s 86-76 win over Morgan State on Saturday.

Ayers had three steals for the Falcons (3-5). Samari Curtis scored 18 points and Rashaun Agee added 17.

The win snapped a five-game losing streak for the Falcons.

Malik Miller led the way for the Bears (3-6) with 24 points, 14 rebounds and four assists. Morgan State got 22 points from Isaiah Burke. Khalil Turner had 12 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up