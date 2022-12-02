Holidays: Racing Presidents make ‘Nutcracker’ appearance | Toymakers aim products at grown-ups | 4 festive cocktails | Plan if taking dog on holiday trip | Foods toxic to pets
Austin Peay Governors take on the Tennessee State Tigers on 3-game losing streak

The Associated Press

December 2, 2022, 2:42 AM

Tennessee State Tigers (4-3) at Austin Peay Governors (3-5)

Clarksville, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay heads into the matchup against Tennessee State as losers of three games in a row.

The Governors have gone 1-2 in home games. Austin Peay gives up 70.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.3 points per game.

The Tigers are 0-2 on the road. Tennessee State is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shon Robinson is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Governors. Carlos Paez is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers for Austin Peay.

Jr. Clay is averaging 16.1 points and four assists for the Tigers. Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. is averaging 12.3 points and 3.3 assists for Tennessee State.

