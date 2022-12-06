Arkansas State visits Central Arkansas following Kayouloud’s 21-point outing

Arkansas State Red Wolves (5-3) at Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (4-4) Conway, Arkansas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Arkansas State Red Wolves (5-3) at Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (4-4)

Conway, Arkansas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Central Arkansas -1; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas hosts the Arkansas State Red Wolves after Eddy Kayouloud scored 21 points in Central Arkansas’ 85-70 loss to the Loyola Chicago Ramblers.

The Bears are 3-1 in home games. Central Arkansas ranks fifth in the ASUN in rebounding with 34.8 rebounds. Masai Olowokere paces the Bears with 7.4 boards.

The Red Wolves are 0-2 on the road. Arkansas State averages 69.6 points while outscoring opponents by 9.2 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Camren Hunter is shooting 37.7% and averaging 16.1 points for the Bears. Collin Cooper is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers for Central Arkansas.

Malcolm Farrington is shooting 42.1% and averaging 15.0 points for the Red Wolves. Caleb Fields is averaging 12.6 points for Arkansas State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.