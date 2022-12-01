Holidays: Racing Presidents make ‘Nutcracker’ appearance | Toymakers aim products at grown-ups | 4 festive cocktails | Plan if taking dog on holiday trip | Foods toxic to pets
Arkansas State defeats Mississippi Valley State 58-38

The Associated Press

December 1, 2022, 10:27 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Malcolm Farrington scored 15 points as Arkansas State beat Mississippi Valley State 58-38 on Thursday night.

Farrington shot 5 for 9 from beyond the arc for the Red Wolves (5-3). Caleb Fields scored 10 points and added five rebounds. Julian Lual finished 4 of 6 from the floor to finish with nine points.

Terry Collins finished with 12 points for the Delta Devils (1-8).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

