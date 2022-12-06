Arizona State hosts Phelps and SMU

Arizona State Sun Devils (8-1, 2-0 Pac-12) at SMU Mustangs (3-5) Dallas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: SMU takes…

Arizona State Sun Devils (8-1, 2-0 Pac-12) at SMU Mustangs (3-5)

Dallas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SMU takes on the Arizona State Sun Devils after Zhruic Phelps scored 23 points in SMU’s 69-68 loss to the Jackson State Tigers.

The Mustangs have gone 3-3 at home. SMU is sixth in the AAC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 67.9 points while holding opponents to 40.8% shooting.

The Sun Devils have gone 1-1 away from home. Arizona State scores 71.8 points while outscoring opponents by 11.7 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Phelps is scoring 19.6 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Mustangs. Zach Nutall is averaging 13.0 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 41.2% for SMU.

Marcus Bagley is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Sun Devils, while averaging 12.5 points. DJ Horne is averaging 11.9 points and 3.1 assists for Arizona State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.