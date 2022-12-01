Appleby leads Wake Forest against Clemson

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (7-1) at Clemson Tigers (6-2) Clemson, South Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest…

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (7-1) at Clemson Tigers (6-2)

Clemson, South Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest faces the Clemson Tigers after Tyree Appleby scored 32 points in Wake Forest’s 78-75 victory against the Wisconsin Badgers.

The Tigers have gone 5-0 at home. Clemson scores 75.8 points and has outscored opponents by 9.2 points per game.

The Demon Deacons are 1-0 on the road. Wake Forest ranks sixth in the ACC with 34.1 rebounds per game led by Cameron Hildreth averaging 6.6.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chase Hunter is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 2.1 rebounds for the Tigers. Hunter Tyson is averaging 14.1 points and 8.8 rebounds while shooting 43.4% for Clemson.

Appleby is scoring 19.6 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Demon Deacons. Hildreth is averaging 12.3 points and 6.6 rebounds for Wake Forest.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

