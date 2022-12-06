Holidays: Racing Presidents make ‘Nutcracker’ appearance | Toymakers aim products at grown-ups | 4 festive cocktails | Plan if taking dog on holiday trip | Foods toxic to pets
Air Force wins 79-58 against South Dakota

The Associated Press

December 6, 2022, 7:32 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Jake Heidbreder had 27 points in Air Force’s 79-58 victory over South Dakota on Tuesday night.

Heidbreder was 8-of-12 shooting, including 5 for 8 from distance, and went 6 for 6 from the line for the Falcons (6-4). Camden Vander Zwaag scored 14 points while shooting 3 for 5 from beyond the arc and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line. Rytis Petraitis was 2 of 4 shooting and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with eight points.

A.J. Plitzuweit led the way for the Coyotes (5-5) with 15 points. Max Burchill added 11 points for South Dakota. Paul Bruns had eight points.

Air Force entered halftime up 39-21.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

