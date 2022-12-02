Holidays: Racing Presidents make ‘Nutcracker’ appearance | Toymakers aim products at grown-ups | 4 festive cocktails | Plan if taking dog on holiday trip | Foods toxic to pets
Air Force Falcons face the Portland State Vikings, aim for 5th straight victory

The Associated Press

December 2, 2022, 2:42 AM

Air Force Falcons (5-3) at Portland State Vikings (4-4)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force seeks to keep its four-game win streak intact when the Falcons take on Portland State.

The Vikings are 2-0 on their home court. Portland State is the Big Sky leader with 34.6 rebounds per game led by Hunter Woods averaging 5.9.

The Falcons have gone 0-1 away from home. Air Force has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorell Saterfield is shooting 39.6% and averaging 16.4 points for the Vikings. Bobby Harvey is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers for Portland State.

Corbin Green is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Falcons. Jake Heidbreder is averaging 13.9 points and 3.6 rebounds for Air Force.

