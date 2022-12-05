Abilene Christian faces Kansas State on 3-game win streak

Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-4) at Kansas State Wildcats (7-1) New York; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian seeks…

Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-4) at Kansas State Wildcats (7-1)

New York; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian seeks to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Abilene Christian Wildcats take on Kansas State.

The Kansas State Wildcats are 3-0 on their home court. Kansas State is seventh in the Big 12 with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by David N’Guessan averaging 2.6.

The Abilene Christian Wildcats are 1-1 in road games. Abilene Christian is fourth in the WAC scoring 38.4 points per game in the paint led by Ali Abdou Dibba averaging 6.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keyontae Johnson is scoring 17.9 points per game with 6.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Kansas State Wildcats. Markquis Nowell is averaging 14.5 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 38.6% for Kansas State.

Cameron Steele is shooting 49.3% and averaging 10.7 points for the Abilene Christian Wildcats. Immanuel Allen is averaging 10.6 points for Abilene Christian.

