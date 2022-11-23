Thanksgiving: What's open and closed on Thanksgiving | Best and worst times to hit the roads | Thanksgiving travel rush is back | Is Black Friday shopping a thing of the past? | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Home » College Basketball » Zarzuela puts up 21…

Zarzuela puts up 21 as Central Michigan wins 82-66

The Associated Press

November 23, 2022, 5:52 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif (AP) — Jesse Zarzuela scored 21 points as Central Michigan beat Cal State Northridge 82-66 on Wednesday.

Zarzuela shot 8 for 13, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc for the Chippewas (2-3). Brian Taylor was 8-of-15 shooting in scoring 19 points. Kevin Miller was 6-of-12 shooting and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 18 points, while adding six assists.

Atin Wright finished with 21 points for the Matadors (1-4). De’Sean Allen-Eikens added 13 points and four assists for CSU Northridge. Dionte Bostick had seven points, eight rebounds and six assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up