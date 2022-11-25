Zarzuela leads Central Michigan against Cal Baptist after 21-point game

Central Michigan Chippewas (2-3) at Cal Baptist Lancers (3-3) Riverside, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan visits…

Central Michigan Chippewas (2-3) at Cal Baptist Lancers (3-3)

Riverside, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan visits the Cal Baptist Lancers after Jesse Zarzuela scored 21 points in Central Michigan’s 82-66 victory over the CSU Northridge Matadors.

The Lancers have gone 2-1 at home. Cal Baptist has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Chippewas have gone 0-2 away from home. Central Michigan ranks fourth in the MAC allowing 71.8 points while holding opponents to 41.5% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taran Armstrong is shooting 48.4% and averaging 15.2 points for the Lancers. Joe Quintana is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers for Cal Baptist.

Kevin Miller is averaging 18.5 points and 5.3 assists for the Chippewas. Zarzuela is averaging 15.0 points for Central Michigan.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

