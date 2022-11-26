Youngstown State visits Western Illinois after Rosner’s 23-point game

Youngstown State Penguins (4-2) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (2-3) Macomb, Illinois; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Western Illinois…

Youngstown State Penguins (4-2) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (2-3)

Macomb, Illinois; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Western Illinois -5.5; over/under is 153

BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois takes on the Youngstown State Penguins after Alec Rosner scored 23 points in Western Illinois’ 78-77 loss to the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros.

The Leathernecks are 1-0 on their home court. Western Illinois is third in the Summit with 13.8 assists per game led by Trenton Massner averaging 6.0.

The Penguins have gone 1-2 away from home. Youngstown State has a 4-1 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rosner is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Leathernecks. Jesiah West is averaging 10.4 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 54.5% for Western Illinois.

Adrian Nelson is averaging 15 points and 9.7 rebounds for the Penguins. Dwayne Cohill is averaging 14.7 points and four assists for Youngstown State.

