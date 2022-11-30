Youngstown State visits Northern Kentucky after Warrick’s 45-point game

Youngstown State Penguins (5-2) at Northern Kentucky Norse (3-4) Highland Heights, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky…

Youngstown State Penguins (5-2) at Northern Kentucky Norse (3-4)

Highland Heights, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky takes on the Youngstown State Penguins after Marques Warrick scored 45 points in Northern Kentucky’s 85-77 overtime win against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles.

The Norse are 3-1 on their home court. Northern Kentucky is 2- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.9 turnovers per game.

The Penguins are 2-2 in road games. Youngstown State scores 83.9 points and has outscored opponents by 11.5 points per game.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Warrick is shooting 46.5% and averaging 21.6 points for the Norse. Hubertas Pivorius is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers for Northern Kentucky.

Adrian Nelson is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 9.9 rebounds for the Penguins. Malek Green is averaging 14.3 points and 6.7 rebounds for Youngstown State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.