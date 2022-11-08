Youngstown State Penguins to square off against the UT Martin Skyhawks Wednesday

UT Martin Skyhawks (0-1) at Youngstown State Penguins (1-0)
Youngstown, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The Youngstown State Penguins face the UT Martin Skyhawks.
Youngstown State finished 19-15 overall last season while going 13-7 at home. The Penguins averaged 5.4 steals, 2.6 blocks and 11.1 turnovers per game last season.
UT Martin went 4-14 in OVC play and 2-13 on the road a season ago. The Skyhawks allowed opponents to score 73.5 points per game and shoot 43.1% from the field last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
