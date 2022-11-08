Youngstown State Penguins to square off against the UT Martin Skyhawks Wednesday

UT Martin Skyhawks (0-1) at Youngstown State Penguins (1-0) Youngstown, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Youngstown State…

UT Martin Skyhawks (0-1) at Youngstown State Penguins (1-0)

Youngstown, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Youngstown State Penguins face the UT Martin Skyhawks.

Youngstown State finished 19-15 overall last season while going 13-7 at home. The Penguins averaged 5.4 steals, 2.6 blocks and 11.1 turnovers per game last season.

UT Martin went 4-14 in OVC play and 2-13 on the road a season ago. The Skyhawks allowed opponents to score 73.5 points per game and shoot 43.1% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

