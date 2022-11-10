Youngblood leads Kennesaw State against Florida after 20-point performance

Kennesaw State Owls (1-0) at Florida Gators (1-0) Gainesville, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State visits the…

Kennesaw State Owls (1-0) at Florida Gators (1-0)

Gainesville, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State visits the Florida Gators after Chris Youngblood scored 20 points in Kennesaw State’s 99-56 victory over the Lagrange Panthers.

Florida finished 20-14 overall with a 13-5 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Gators averaged 70.6 points per game last season, 14.1 on free throws and 23.7 from beyond the arc.

Kennesaw State went 13-18 overall a season ago while going 3-12 on the road. The Owls averaged 74.8 points per game last season, 11.6 from the free throw line and 24.9 from deep.

