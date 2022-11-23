Young leads Jackson State against Michigan after 24-point showing

Jackson State Tigers (0-3) at Michigan Wolverines (4-1) Ann Arbor, Michigan; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Michigan -22;…

Jackson State Tigers (0-3) at Michigan Wolverines (4-1)

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Michigan -22; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State visits the Michigan Wolverines after Trace Young scored 24 points in Jackson State’s 94-91 loss to the Little Rock Trojans.

Michigan went 19-15 overall with a 10-5 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Wolverines averaged 72.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 69.4 last season.

Jackson State finished 9-9 in SWAC action and 5-15 on the road last season. The Tigers averaged 61.0 points per game while shooting 40.8% from the field and 29.8% from 3-point distance last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.