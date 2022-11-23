Thanksgiving: What's open and closed on Thanksgiving | Biden's Thanksgiving tradition | Best and worst times to hit the roads | What's the value of an instant-read thermometer? | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Home » College Basketball » Young leads Jackson State…

Young leads Jackson State against Michigan after 24-point showing

The Associated Press

November 23, 2022, 2:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Jackson State Tigers (0-3) at Michigan Wolverines (4-1)

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Michigan -22; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State visits the Michigan Wolverines after Trace Young scored 24 points in Jackson State’s 94-91 loss to the Little Rock Trojans.

Michigan went 19-15 overall with a 10-5 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Wolverines averaged 72.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 69.4 last season.

Jackson State finished 9-9 in SWAC action and 5-15 on the road last season. The Tigers averaged 61.0 points per game while shooting 40.8% from the field and 29.8% from 3-point distance last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up