Young leads Jackson State against Michigan after 24-point showing

Jackson State Tigers (0-3) at Michigan Wolverines (4-1)
Ann Arbor, Michigan; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Michigan -22; over/under is 144.5
BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State visits the Michigan Wolverines after Trace Young scored 24 points in Jackson State’s 94-91 loss to the Little Rock Trojans.
Michigan went 19-15 overall with a 10-5 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Wolverines averaged 72.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 69.4 last season.
Jackson State finished 9-9 in SWAC action and 5-15 on the road last season. The Tigers averaged 61.0 points per game while shooting 40.8% from the field and 29.8% from 3-point distance last season.
