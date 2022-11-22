Young leads Jackson State against Michigan after 24-point performance

Jackson State Tigers (0-3) at Michigan Wolverines (4-1) Ann Arbor, Michigan; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State visits…

Jackson State Tigers (0-3) at Michigan Wolverines (4-1)

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State visits the Michigan Wolverines after Trace Young scored 24 points in Jackson State’s 94-91 loss to the Little Rock Trojans.

Michigan went 10-5 at home last season while going 19-15 overall. The Wolverines averaged 72.6 points per game while shooting 46.7% from the field and 33.9% from 3-point range last season.

Jackson State finished 11-19 overall with a 5-15 record on the road last season. The Tigers averaged 10.7 assists per game on 22.9 made field goals last season.

