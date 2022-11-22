Thanksgiving: Best and worst times to hit the roads | Biden pardons turkeys | Easy and economical: turkey stock | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | How to avoid burns from holiday cooking
Young leads Jackson State against Michigan after 24-point performance

The Associated Press

November 22, 2022, 2:42 AM

Jackson State Tigers (0-3) at Michigan Wolverines (4-1)

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State visits the Michigan Wolverines after Trace Young scored 24 points in Jackson State’s 94-91 loss to the Little Rock Trojans.

Michigan went 10-5 at home last season while going 19-15 overall. The Wolverines averaged 72.6 points per game while shooting 46.7% from the field and 33.9% from 3-point range last season.

Jackson State finished 11-19 overall with a 5-15 record on the road last season. The Tigers averaged 10.7 assists per game on 22.9 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

