Yoder’s 24 lead Incarnate Word past Texas Lutheran 84-47

The Associated Press

November 15, 2022, 11:32 PM

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Charlie Yoder had 24 points in Incarnate Word’s 84-47 win over Texas Lutheran on Tuesday night.

Yoder also contributed seven rebounds for the Cardinals (1-2). Jonathan Cisse scored 11 points while shooting 3 of 7 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line, and added three steals. Niki Krause recorded 10 points and finished 5 of 8 from the floor.

Keiman Capers led the Bulldogs (0-1) in scoring, finishing with nine points. Mason Wallace added six points for Texas Lutheran. In addition, Riley Fornerette finished with six points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

