Yale hosts Howard following Poulakidas’ 22-point game

The Associated Press

November 30, 2022, 2:42 AM

Howard Bison (4-5) at Yale Bulldogs (6-1)

New Haven, Connecticut; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yale -13; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Yale hosts the Howard Bison after John Poulakidas scored 22 points in Yale’s 65-62 loss to the Colorado Buffaloes.

The Bulldogs have gone 3-0 at home. Yale scores 79.9 points and has outscored opponents by 26.3 points per game.

The Bison are 1-2 in road games. Howard has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Knowling is scoring 19.6 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Poulakidas is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers for Yale.

Elijah Hawkins is averaging 14.3 points, 4.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Bison. William Settle is averaging 12.4 points for Howard.

