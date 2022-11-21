HOLIDAYS: Get ready for a pricy travel season | TSA tips for holiday travel | DC locals share Thanksgiving stories | Low-waste, climate friendly meal ideas
Yale Bulldogs play the Vermont Catamounts on 5-game win streak

The Associated Press

November 21, 2022, 2:42 AM

Vermont Catamounts (1-4) at Yale Bulldogs (5-0)

New Haven, Connecticut; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Yale will try to keep its five-game win streak going when the Bulldogs take on Vermont.

The Bulldogs are 2-0 in home games. Yale scores 84.8 points while outscoring opponents by 31.6 points per game.

The Catamounts have gone 0-3 away from home. Vermont is eighth in the America East scoring 65.0 points per game and is shooting 43.1%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Knowling is scoring 19.8 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Bulldogs. John Poulakidas is averaging 9.6 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 40.0% for Yale.

Finn Sullivan averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Catamounts, scoring 9.8 points while shooting 29.2% from beyond the arc. Dylan Penn is averaging 13.8 points for Vermont.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

