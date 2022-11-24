Xavier Musketeers face the Florida Gators

Florida Gators (3-1) vs. Xavier Musketeers (3-1) Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 5:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Xavier -1.5; over/under is…

Florida Gators (3-1) vs. Xavier Musketeers (3-1)

Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 5:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Xavier -1.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Xavier Musketeers play the Florida Gators in Portland, Oregon.

Xavier went 23-13 overall with a 15-2 record against non-conference opponents in the 2021-22 season. The Musketeers averaged 74.1 points per game while shooting 45.1% from the field and 32.2% from 3-point distance last season.

Florida finished 20-14 overall with an 11-5 record in non-conference games during the 2021-22 season. The Gators averaged 17.9 points off of turnovers, 11.6 second chance points and 20.4 bench points last season.

