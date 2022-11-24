Thanksgiving: What's open and closed on Thanksgiving | Weather on Thanksgiving Day | Safely tossing grease from feast | Best times to hit the roads | Grocery store hours
Xavier Musketeers face the Florida Gators

The Associated Press

November 24, 2022, 2:42 AM

Florida Gators (3-1) vs. Xavier Musketeers (3-1)

Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 5:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Xavier -1.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Xavier Musketeers play the Florida Gators in Portland, Oregon.

Xavier went 23-13 overall with a 15-2 record against non-conference opponents in the 2021-22 season. The Musketeers averaged 74.1 points per game while shooting 45.1% from the field and 32.2% from 3-point distance last season.

Florida finished 20-14 overall with an 11-5 record in non-conference games during the 2021-22 season. The Gators averaged 17.9 points off of turnovers, 11.6 second chance points and 20.4 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

