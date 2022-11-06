Xavier hosts Morgan State to start season

Morgan State Bears at Xavier Musketeers Cincinnati; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Xavier -23.5; over/under is 146.5 BOTTOM…

Morgan State Bears at Xavier Musketeers

Cincinnati; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Xavier -23.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Xavier Musketeers host the Morgan State Bears for the season opener.

Xavier finished 23-13 overall with a 16-5 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Musketeers averaged 14.8 assists per game on 26.5 made field goals last season.

Morgan State went 3-9 on the road and 13-14 overall a season ago. The Bears shot 43.9% from the field and 31.9% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

