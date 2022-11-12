ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
Wyoming plays SE Louisiana following Wenzel’s 20-point performance

The Associated Press

November 12, 2022, 2:22 AM

SE Louisiana Lions (1-1) at Wyoming Cowboys (2-0)

Laramie, Wyoming; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming hosts the SE Louisiana Lions after Brendan Wenzel scored 20 points in Wyoming’s 79-68 win against the Nicholls State Colonels.

Wyoming went 25-9 overall with a 14-1 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Cowboys averaged 72.5 points per game while shooting 45.8% from the field and 34.2% from 3-point distance last season.

SE Louisiana finished 19-15 overall last season while going 5-12 on the road. The Lions gave up 77.7 points per game while committing 16.2 fouls last season.

