Wyoming and Nicholls State meet for non-conference showdown

The Associated Press

November 9, 2022, 2:22 AM

Nicholls State Colonels (0-1) at Wyoming Cowboys (1-0)

Laramie, Wyoming; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming and Nicholls State meet in non-conference action.

Wyoming went 25-9 overall with a 14-1 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Cowboys averaged 11.2 assists per game on 25.1 made field goals last season.

Nicholls State went 21-12 overall a season ago while going 7-8 on the road. The Colonels averaged 18.8 points off of turnovers, 11.9 second chance points and 3.5 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

