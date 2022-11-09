Wyoming and Nicholls State meet for non-conference showdown

Nicholls State Colonels (0-1) at Wyoming Cowboys (1-0) Laramie, Wyoming; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming and Nicholls State…

Nicholls State Colonels (0-1) at Wyoming Cowboys (1-0)

Laramie, Wyoming; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming and Nicholls State meet in non-conference action.

Wyoming went 25-9 overall with a 14-1 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Cowboys averaged 11.2 assists per game on 25.1 made field goals last season.

Nicholls State went 21-12 overall a season ago while going 7-8 on the road. The Colonels averaged 18.8 points off of turnovers, 11.9 second chance points and 3.5 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.