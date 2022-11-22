Thanksgiving: Best and worst times to hit the roads | Biden pardons turkeys | Easy and economical: turkey stock | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | How to avoid burns from holiday cooking
Wright State Raiders face the UC Riverside Highlanders

The Associated Press

November 22, 2022, 2:42 AM

UC Riverside Highlanders (3-2) vs. Wright State Raiders (4-1)

Henderson, Nevada; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wright State -1; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: The Wright State Raiders take on the UC Riverside Highlanders in Henderson, Nevada.

The Raiders have a 4-1 record against non-conference oppponents. Wright State averages 85.2 points while outscoring opponents by 12.8 points per game.

The Highlanders have a 3-2 record in non-conference games. UC Riverside is 1- when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.4 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Calvin is shooting 50.6% and averaging 24.0 points for the Raiders. Alex Huibregste is averaging 7.0 points for Wright State.

Zyon Pullin is averaging 17.8 points for the Highlanders. Flynn Cameron is averaging 10.0 points for UC Riverside.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

