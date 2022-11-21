HOLIDAYS: Get ready for a pricy travel season | TSA tips for holiday travel | DC locals share Thanksgiving stories | Low-waste, climate friendly meal ideas
Wright State Raiders face the Abilene Christian Wildcats, aim for 4th straight win

The Associated Press

November 21, 2022, 2:42 AM

Wright State Raiders (3-1) vs. Abilene Christian Wildcats (2-1)

Abilene, Texas; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Abilene Christian -1.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State will attempt to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Raiders take on Abilene Christian.

Abilene Christian finished 14-3 at home last season while going 25-11 overall. The Wildcats averaged 23.8 points off of turnovers, 11.2 second chance points and 3.3 bench points last season.

Wright State finished 22-14 overall with a 7-7 record on the road last season. The Raiders averaged 75.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 71.8 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

