Wright State Raiders face the Abilene Christian Wildcats, aim for 4th straight win

Wright State Raiders (3-1) vs. Abilene Christian Wildcats (2-1) Abilene, Texas; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Abilene Christian…

Wright State Raiders (3-1) vs. Abilene Christian Wildcats (2-1)

Abilene, Texas; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Abilene Christian -1.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State will attempt to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Raiders take on Abilene Christian.

Abilene Christian finished 14-3 at home last season while going 25-11 overall. The Wildcats averaged 23.8 points off of turnovers, 11.2 second chance points and 3.3 bench points last season.

Wright State finished 22-14 overall with a 7-7 record on the road last season. The Raiders averaged 75.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 71.8 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.