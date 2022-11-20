Wright State plays Abilene Christian on 3-game win streak

Wright State Raiders (3-1) vs. Abilene Christian Wildcats (2-1) Abilene, Texas; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wright State will…

Wright State Raiders (3-1) vs. Abilene Christian Wildcats (2-1)

Abilene, Texas; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State will try to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Raiders take on Abilene Christian.

Abilene Christian went 25-11 overall a season ago while going 14-3 at home. The Wildcats averaged 76.7 points per game while shooting 43.8% from the field and 32.0% from 3-point range last season.

Wright State went 7-7 on the road and 22-14 overall last season. The Raiders averaged 14.0 assists per game on 27.4 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.