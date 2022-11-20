HOLIDAYS: TSA tips for holiday travel | Busiest days to travel this season | DC locals share Thanksgiving stories | Low-waste, climate friendly meal ideas
Wright State plays Abilene Christian on 3-game win streak

The Associated Press

November 20, 2022, 2:42 AM

Wright State Raiders (3-1) vs. Abilene Christian Wildcats (2-1)

Abilene, Texas; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State will try to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Raiders take on Abilene Christian.

Abilene Christian went 25-11 overall a season ago while going 14-3 at home. The Wildcats averaged 76.7 points per game while shooting 43.8% from the field and 32.0% from 3-point range last season.

Wright State went 7-7 on the road and 22-14 overall last season. The Raiders averaged 14.0 assists per game on 27.4 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

