Wright and SIU-Edwardsville host Longwood

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (3-2) at Longwood Lancers (3-2) Farmville, Virginia; Sunday, 1:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: SIU-Edwardsville faces the Longwood Lancers…

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (3-2) at Longwood Lancers (3-2)

Farmville, Virginia; Sunday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SIU-Edwardsville faces the Longwood Lancers after Lamar Wright scored 24 points in SIU-Edwardsville’s 93-67 win against the VMI Keydets.

The Lancers have gone 3-0 in home games. Longwood scores 82.4 points and has outscored opponents by 9.0 points per game.

The Cougars are 0-2 in road games. SIU-Edwardsville is third in the OVC with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Jonathan Kurtas averaging 2.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Wilkins is scoring 13.0 points per game with 6.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Lancers. Walyn Napper is averaging 11.4 points and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 52.1% for Longwood.

Deejuan Pruitt is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Cougars. Damarco Minor is averaging 12.8 points and 3.8 rebounds for SIU-Edwardsville.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.