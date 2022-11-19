HOLIDAYS: People in DC share their infamous Thanksgiving stories | Flying with food for the holidays? TSA has tips | Prince George’s Co. turkey giveaway | The busiest days to fly during the winter holidays
Woolbright scores 19; W. Carolina beats Lamar 98-91 in OT

The Associated Press

November 19, 2022, 2:12 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Vonterius Woolbright’s 19 points helped Western Carolina defeat Lamar 98-91 in overtime on Saturday.

Chris Pryor made three free throws for Lamar to force overtime tied at 85.

Woolbright added five rebounds and five assists for the Catamounts (3-2). Tyzhaun Claude scored 17 points and added seven rebounds. Tre Jackson recorded 16 points and was 6-of-10 shooting (4 for 8 from distance).

Nate Calmese finished with 27 points, four assists and three steals for the Cardinals (3-2). Adam Hamilton added 24 points, nine rebounds, two steals and three blocks for Lamar. Pryor also had 20 points and six assists.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Sunday. Western Carolina squares off against Lindenwood and Lamar visits McNeese.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

