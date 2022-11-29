Woods and VMI host Presbyterian

Holidays: 20 years of 'Elf' | Santa visits frosty Alaska Inupiaq village | 15 ice skating rinks in DC area | Walmart donation from Chesapeake store to help others | Send in photos of decorations
The Associated Press

November 29, 2022, 2:42 AM

VMI Keydets (2-5) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (1-6)

Clinton, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Presbyterian -5.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: VMI plays the Presbyterian Blue Hose after Asher Woods scored 21 points in VMI’s 108-58 victory over the Regent Royals.

The Blue Hose are 1-0 in home games. Presbyterian is 1-4 against opponents over .500.

The Keydets are 0-3 on the road. VMI ranks second in the SoCon with 11.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Sean Conway averaging 2.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Winston Hill is scoring 11.7 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Blue Hose. Crosby James is averaging 9.6 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 31.2% for Presbyterian.

Woods is averaging 14.6 points for the Keydets. Conway is averaging 13.4 points for VMI.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

