Woods and VMI host Presbyterian

VMI Keydets (2-5) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (1-6)

Clinton, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Presbyterian -5.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: VMI plays the Presbyterian Blue Hose after Asher Woods scored 21 points in VMI’s 108-58 victory over the Regent Royals.

The Blue Hose are 1-0 in home games. Presbyterian is 1-4 against opponents over .500.

The Keydets are 0-3 on the road. VMI ranks second in the SoCon with 11.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Sean Conway averaging 2.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Winston Hill is scoring 11.7 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Blue Hose. Crosby James is averaging 9.6 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 31.2% for Presbyterian.

Woods is averaging 14.6 points for the Keydets. Conway is averaging 13.4 points for VMI.

