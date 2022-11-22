Thanksgiving: What's open and closed on Thanksgiving | Biden's Thanksgiving tradition | Best and worst times to hit the roads | What's the value of an instant-read thermometer? | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Woods’ 19 lead N.C. A&T over Saint Andrews (NC) 109-57

The Associated Press

November 22, 2022, 9:37 PM

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Kam Woods scored 19 points as N.C. A&T beat Saint Andrews (NC) 109-57 on Tuesday night.

Woods added eight assists and three steals for the Aggies (2-4). Marcus Watson scored 17 points, going 7 of 13 from the floor, including 1 for 5 from distance, and 2 for 3 from the line. Love Bettis finished 5 of 8 from 3-point range to finish with 15 points.

Ameil Malone finished with 22 points and 12 rebounds for the Knights (0-1). Brodie Clark added 10 points for Saint Andrews (NC). In addition, Garrett McRae finished with 10 points and four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

