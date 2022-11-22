Wong leads Miami against Saint Francis (BKN) after 22-point outing

Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers (2-2) at Miami Hurricanes (4-1) Coral Gables, Florida; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Miami hosts…

Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers (2-2) at Miami Hurricanes (4-1)

Coral Gables, Florida; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami hosts the Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers after Isaiah Wong scored 22 points in Miami’s 88-70 loss to the Maryland Terrapins.

Miami finished 26-11 overall with a 10-5 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Hurricanes averaged 73.9 points per game last season, 33.7 in the paint, 16.6 off of turnovers and 12.3 on fast breaks.

Saint Francis (BKN) finished 10-20 overall with a 7-9 record on the road a season ago. The Terriers averaged 67.2 points per game while shooting 40.9% from the field and 31.4% from 3-point range last season.

