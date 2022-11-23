Thanksgiving: What's open and closed on Thanksgiving | Biden's Thanksgiving tradition | Best and worst times to hit the roads | What's the value of an instant-read thermometer? | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Wong leads Miami against Saint Francis (BKN) after 22-point game

The Associated Press

November 23, 2022, 2:42 AM

Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers (2-2) at Miami Hurricanes (4-1)

Coral Gables, Florida; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Miami -24.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Miami hosts the Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers after Isaiah Wong scored 22 points in Miami’s 88-70 loss to the Maryland Terrapins.

Miami went 10-5 at home last season while going 26-11 overall. The Hurricanes allowed opponents to score 70.4 points per game and shoot 45.8% from the field last season.

Saint Francis (BKN) went 10-20 overall last season while going 7-9 on the road. The Terriers averaged 6.7 steals, 2.6 blocks and 11.5 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

