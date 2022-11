Sunday No. 1 South Carolina (4-0) beat No. 2 Stanford 76-71. Next: at Cal Poly, Tuesday. No. 2 Stanford (5-1)…

Sunday

No. 1 South Carolina (4-0) beat No. 2 Stanford 76-71. Next: at Cal Poly, Tuesday.

No. 2 Stanford (5-1) lost to No. 1 South Carolina 76-71. Next: vs. Florida Golf Coast, Friday.

No. 3 Texas (1-1) did not play. Next: vs. Princeton, Sunday, Nov. 27.

No. 4 Iowa (4-1) beat Belmont 73-62. Next: at Oregon St., Friday.

No. 5 UConn (3-0) beat No. 10 NC State 91-69. Next: at Duke, Friday.

No. 6 Louisville (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. Longwood, Friday.

No. 7 Iowa St. (4-0) beat Columbia 99-76. Next: at Michigan St., Thursday.

No. 8 Ohio St. (4-0) beat McNeese St. 99-43. Next: vs. Wright St., Wednesday.

No. 9 Notre Dame (4-0) beat Ball St. 95-60. Next: vs. American, Thursday.

No. 10 NC State (4-1) lost to No. 5 UConn 91-69. Next: vs. Vanderbilt, Thursday.

No. 11 Tennessee (1-3) lost to UCLA 80-63. Next: vs. Colorado, Friday.

No. 12 Indiana (5-0) beat Quinnipiac 92-55. Next: vs. Auburn at Las Vegas, Friday.

No. 13 North Carolina (4-0) beat James Madison 76-65. Next: vs. No. 21 Oregon, Thursday.

No. 14 Virginia Tech (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. Kentucky, Monday.

No. 15 LSU (5-0) beat Northwestern St. 100-45. Next: vs. George Mason, Thursday.

No. 16 Oklahoma (3-1) at Texas-Arlington. Next: at Arkansas St., Tuesday.

No. 17 Baylor (3-1) lost to No. 19 Maryland 73-68. Next: at St. Louis, Friday.

No. 18 Arizona (4-0) beat Long Beach St. 86-64. Next: at Cal Baptist, Friday.

No. 19 Maryland (4-1) beat No. 17 Baylor 73-68. Next: vs. DePaul, Friday.

No. 20 Creighton (4-0) beat N. Iowa 85-66. Next: at Omaha, Tuesday.

No. 21 Oregon (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. S. Utah, Monday.

No. 22 Nebraska (2-1) did not play. Next: vs. Tarleton St., Tuesday.

No. 23 Michigan (4-0) beat Fairfield 69-53. Next: vs. Air Force, Friday.

No. 24 Villanova (3-0) at Temple. Next: vs. Belmont, Friday.

No. 25 Utah (4-0) did not play. Next: Next. at Alabama, Monday.

