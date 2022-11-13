Wofford visits Drake following Mack’s 21-point game

Wofford Terriers (1-1) at Drake Bulldogs (1-0)
Des Moines, Iowa; Monday, 8 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Wofford takes on the Drake Bulldogs after B.J. Mack scored 21 points in Wofford’s 91-80 loss to the High Point Panthers.
Drake finished 25-11 overall with a 14-3 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Bulldogs averaged 11.9 assists per game on 27.2 made field goals last season.
Wofford finished 7-8 on the road and 19-13 overall last season. The Terriers allowed opponents to score 66.3 points per game and shoot 44.8% from the field last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
