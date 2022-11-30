Holidays: ’12 days of Christmas’ gift inflation? | Holiday procrastinators are back | Holiday travel upended | TSA travel tips | Which grocery stores are open
Wofford puts home win streak on the line against Presbyterian

The Associated Press

November 30, 2022, 2:42 AM

Presbyterian Blue Hose (2-6) at Wofford Terriers (4-3)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wofford hosts Presbyterian looking to prolong its four-game home winning streak.

The Terriers have gone 4-0 in home games. Wofford is 1-3 against opponents with a winning record.

The Blue Hose are 0-4 on the road. Presbyterian allows 67.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.6 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson Paveletzke is scoring 16.9 points per game with 2.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Terriers. B.J. Mack is averaging 16.7 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 50.0% for Wofford.

Crosby James is scoring 10.6 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Blue Hose. Marquis Barnett is averaging 9.9 points for Presbyterian.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

