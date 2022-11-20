Wofford hosts N.C. A&T after Mack’s 26-point outing

North Carolina A&T Aggies (1-3) at Wofford Terriers (2-2) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wofford…

North Carolina A&T Aggies (1-3) at Wofford Terriers (2-2)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wofford -10; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wofford hosts the North Carolina A&T Aggies after B.J. Mack scored 26 points in Wofford’s 60-58 victory over the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs.

Wofford finished 10-4 at home a season ago while going 19-13 overall. The Terriers averaged 72.6 points per game last season, 12.0 on free throws and 28.5 from 3-point range.

N.C. A&T finished 12-20 overall with a 3-13 record on the road last season. The Aggies gave up 70.3 points per game while committing 19.3 fouls last season.

