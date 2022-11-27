Holidays: Send in photos, videos of decorations | Photos from Christmas tree ceremony | Watch the National Christmas tree lighting | Tysons host 'Winter Boroland' | Where to see holiday lights
Wofford faces LSU on 3-game win streak

The Associated Press

November 27, 2022, 2:42 AM

Wofford Terriers (4-2) at LSU Tigers (5-1)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: LSU -12; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wofford will attempt to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory over LSU.

The Tigers have gone 3-0 in home games. LSU is 4-0 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Terriers are 0-2 on the road. Wofford has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: K.J. Williams is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 7.5 rebounds for the Tigers. Adam Miller is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers for LSU.

Jackson Paveletzke is shooting 57.1% and averaging 16.5 points for the Terriers. B.J. Mack is averaging 16.5 points for Wofford.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

