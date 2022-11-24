Thanksgiving: What's open and closed on Thanksgiving | Weather on Thanksgiving Day | Safely tossing grease from feast | Best times to hit the roads | Grocery store hours
Wisconsin plays No. 3 Kansas in Nassau, Bahamas

The Associated Press

November 24, 2022, 2:42 AM

Kansas Jayhawks (5-0) vs. Wisconsin Badgers (4-0)

Nassau, Bahamas; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Wisconsin Badgers will take on the No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks at Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas.

Wisconsin finished 25-8 overall with a 10-3 record in non-conference games in the 2021-22 season. The Badgers averaged 69.9 points per game while shooting 42.2% from the field and 30.7% from behind the arc last season.

Kansas finished 34-6 overall with a 20-2 record in non-conference games in the 2021-22 season. The Jayhawks shot 47.8% from the field and 36.1% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

