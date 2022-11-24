Wisconsin plays No. 3 Kansas in Nassau, Bahamas

Kansas Jayhawks (5-0) vs. Wisconsin Badgers (4-0) Nassau, Bahamas; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Wisconsin Badgers will take…

Kansas Jayhawks (5-0) vs. Wisconsin Badgers (4-0)

Nassau, Bahamas; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Wisconsin Badgers will take on the No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks at Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas.

Wisconsin finished 25-8 overall with a 10-3 record in non-conference games in the 2021-22 season. The Badgers averaged 69.9 points per game while shooting 42.2% from the field and 30.7% from behind the arc last season.

Kansas finished 34-6 overall with a 20-2 record in non-conference games in the 2021-22 season. The Jayhawks shot 47.8% from the field and 36.1% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

