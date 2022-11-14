Wisconsin hosts Green Bay for cross-conference game

Green Bay Phoenix (0-2) at Wisconsin Badgers (2-0) Madison, Wisconsin; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wisconsin and Green Bay…

Green Bay Phoenix (0-2) at Wisconsin Badgers (2-0)

Madison, Wisconsin; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wisconsin and Green Bay face off in non-conference action.

Wisconsin went 25-8 overall with a 12-4 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Badgers averaged 69.9 points per game while shooting 42.2% from the field and 30.7% from behind the arc last season.

Green Bay finished 4-16 in Horizon action and 1-14 on the road a season ago. The Phoenix allowed opponents to score 68.9 points per game and shoot 46.8% from the field last season.

