Wisconsin Badgers open season at home against the South Dakota Coyotes

South Dakota Coyotes at Wisconsin Badgers Madison, Wisconsin; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wisconsin -12.5; over/under is 141…

South Dakota Coyotes at Wisconsin Badgers

Madison, Wisconsin; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wisconsin -12.5; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: The Wisconsin Badgers host the South Dakota Coyotes for the season opener.

Wisconsin finished 25-8 overall a season ago while going 12-4 at home. The Badgers averaged 69.9 points per game while shooting 42.2% from the field and 30.7% from 3-point distance last season.

South Dakota went 19-12 overall with a 6-7 record on the road a season ago. The Coyotes averaged 75.1 points per game last season, 14.5 from the free throw line and 21.3 from 3-point range.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.