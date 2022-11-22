Thanksgiving: Best and worst times to hit the roads | Biden pardons turkeys | Easy and economical: turkey stock | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | How to avoid burns from holiday cooking
Home » College Basketball » Wilson-Rouse leads New Orleans…

Wilson-Rouse leads New Orleans against Citadel after 21-point showing

The Associated Press

November 22, 2022, 2:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Citadel Bulldogs (2-2) at New Orleans Privateers (1-2)

New Orleans; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans hosts the Citadel Bulldogs after Khaleb Wilson-Rouse scored 21 points in New Orleans’ 91-62 loss to the LSU Tigers.

New Orleans finished 18-14 overall with a 12-2 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Privateers shot 46.6% from the field and 30.8% from 3-point range last season.

Citadel went 5-9 on the road and 13-18 overall last season. The Bulldogs allowed opponents to score 76.8 points per game and shoot 43.1% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up