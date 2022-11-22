Wilson-Rouse leads New Orleans against Citadel after 21-point showing

Citadel Bulldogs (2-2) at New Orleans Privateers (1-2) New Orleans; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans hosts the…

Citadel Bulldogs (2-2) at New Orleans Privateers (1-2)

New Orleans; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans hosts the Citadel Bulldogs after Khaleb Wilson-Rouse scored 21 points in New Orleans’ 91-62 loss to the LSU Tigers.

New Orleans finished 18-14 overall with a 12-2 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Privateers shot 46.6% from the field and 30.8% from 3-point range last season.

Citadel went 5-9 on the road and 13-18 overall last season. The Bulldogs allowed opponents to score 76.8 points per game and shoot 43.1% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

